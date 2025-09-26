Spread the word: Peanut Butter Challenge kicks off Sept. 29

Start Giving Season early this year by participating in UF/IFAS Extension’s Peanut Butter Challenge this October through November. Washington and Holmes Counties are participating again this year.

The friendly competition among counties asks community members to bring a jar of peanut butter to their local Extension office by Nov. 24, after which the totals will be counted and bragging rights awarded to the counties that collect the most. The donations are given to local food pantries, backpack programs, and other partners in the fight against food insecurity.

“Peanut butter is a low-cost source of high-quality protein that everyone likes,” said Judy Corbus, UF/IFAS Extension Washington and Holmes Counties Family and Consumer Sciences Agent and Peanut Butter Challenge coordinator.

The UF/IFAS Extension Washington County office, located at 1424 Jackson Avenue, Suite A, Chipley, and the UF/IFAS Extension Holmes County office, located at 1169 E. Hwy. 90, Bonifay, will be collecting donations of unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size. Other community partners already signed on to accept donations include Sam Mitchell Public Library at 3731 Roche Avenue in Vernon.

In addition to its nutritional value and long shelf life, peanut butter was originally selected as the donation item as a way to highlight Florida’s peanut production. Peanuts, especially those grown for peanut butter, are a major crop in Florida, contributing $149 million to the state’s economy in 2024.

The Annual Peanut Butter Challenge began in Florida’s Panhandle counties in 2012 and spread statewide in 2020.

“It’s always heartwarming to hear the stories of community involvement,” said Jennifer Bearden, UF/IFAS Extension Okaloosa County agriculture agent and co-organizer of the 2023 event. “This event has always relied on community support, and the competition between counties is all with a positive message at its heart.”

Partnerships are also welcomed, with organic competitions often springing up in schools, clubs, office buildings, and the like. Contact the Washington County office at 850-638-6265, jlcorbus@ufl.edu, or the Holmes County office at 850-547-1108, lauenc@ufl.edu, to get connected In addition to the community donations, the Florida Peanut Producers Association (FPPA) and Florida Peanut Federation (FPF) have partnered with the project for years. These organizations are based in the northwest and northeast peanut-producing regions of the state and will again contribute to the totals distributed to food pantries in those regions. For more information about how to participate, visit sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/peanutbutter.