Local 4-H’ers appointed to Florida 4-H Executive Board

Chloe Gilbert (left) and Izabella Goodson (right) have been active 4-H’ers for many years and are now appointed to serve as district representatives on the Florida 4-H State Executive Board. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Chloe Gilbert and Izabella Goodson have been appointed to serve as district representatives on the Florida 4-H State Executive Board.

Chloe is in her 8th year as a 4-H member and participates in the Livestock 4-H Club, beef projects, livestock judging, and 4-H University. Izabella is in her 5th year as a 4-H member and participates in Blazing Hooves 4-H Club and the Livestock 4-H Club, horse project, and 4-H University. Chloe and Izabella learned all about executive board while attending the Florida 4-H University leadership program this summer.

The Florida 4-H Executive Board is a leadership development program that empowers youth to take an active role in shaping the future of Florida 4-H. The Executive Board serves as the governing body for the Florida 4-H Council and is comprised of elected State Council officers, district representatives, and appointed committee chairs. Members collaborate throughout the year to plan statewide events, promote youth engagement, and represent the voice of 4-H members across Florida.

Executive Board members gain valuable experience in parliamentary procedure, event planning, public speaking, and teamwork. They attend three weekend retreats where they participate in leadership workshops, committee meetings, and service projects. These retreats foster a strong sense of community and provide opportunities for youth to build lasting friendships while working toward common goals.

Participation in the Executive Board is both an honor and a responsibility. Youth must meet eligibility requirements, including prior involvement in 4-H and approval from their county 4-H agent. Through their service, members develop critical life skills, enhance their confidence, and become role models within their counties and beyond.

Ultimately, the Florida 4-H Executive Board cultivates the next generation of leaders by providing a platform for youth to lead, learn, and grow. It exemplifies the 4-H motto, “To Make the Best Better,” by encouraging young people to take initiative, embrace challenges, and make meaningful contributions to their communities and the statewide 4-H program.

For more information on Washington County 4-H, contact Dr. Julie P. Dillard, CED & 4-H Agent, at 850-638-6180 or juliepd@ufl.edu.