Tue. Apr 21st, 2026
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Agriculture ‘Enclave’ bill signed into law

By Staff Report Apr 21, 2026 0 Comments

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday night allowing single-family homes to be built on some property zoned for agriculture.

The measure (SB 686) allows agricultural land bordered by development to be classified as an “agricultural enclave” and developed at the same density as adjacent parcels.

Supporters said the bill is about protecting property rights, while critics argued it weakens Florida’s growth-management framework.

“Someone that owns a piece of property should be able to come and certainly enjoy the same benefit of a decision made by a governmental body that was made for his neighbors,” Ocala Republican Sen. Stan McClain said when the bill was heard in the Senate Community Affairs Committee on Jan. 20.

The Senate approved the proposal in a 34-2 vote on Feb. 26. The House followed with a 90-20 vote on March 11.

Opponents said the measure undercuts local governments’ ability to plan communities and manage growth.

“It’s really important for us to work in partnership with local governments when it comes to their comprehensive plans and land use for responsible growth,” Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said during House floor debate.

The bill defines agricultural enclaves as pockets of farmland largely surrounded by development.

Environmental groups, including Friends of the Everglades, criticized the measure as “pro-sprawl,” saying it limits public review in the development approval process.

1000 Friends of Florida argued the law could allow development to “leapfrog into rural areas” and override locally adopted comprehensive plans, even in areas designated for agriculture or conservation.

A staff analysis of the bill said developments proposed for enclave land “must be treated as a conforming use,” regardless of local government comprehensive plans, future land-use designations or zoning.

#agriculture #community development #enclave bill #Gov. Ron DeSantis

By Staff Report

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