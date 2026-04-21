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Job Fair and Career Expo set for April 28 at Washington County Agricultural Center

By AMBER PATINO Apr 21, 2026 0 Comments

Job seekers in Washington County will have the chance to connect directly with local employers during the Job Fair and Career Expo, scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Washington County Agricultural Center located at 1424 Jackson Avenue in Chipley.

Hosted by Goodwill Industries Big Bend, Inc. Career Resource Center, the event will bring together area businesses and organizations offering employment opportunities across multiple industries. Career Specialist Tamekia McKinnie said the goal is simple: “Our goal is to facilitate connecting local business and business owners with those seeking employment in the immediate and surrounding areas.”

Beyond the event, the Chipley Career Resource Center, located at 1301 Main Street, offers support for residents pursuing job training and assistance with job placement. Services include self-paced job preparation trainings, live workforce development workshops, instructor-led courses, and one-on-one career navigation. The Center offers Financial Literacy workshops in partnership with Hello Credit Union and career training courses such as GED preparation, Certified Nurse Assistant, NCCER certified Construction, and online Google Tech trainings that lead to entry level jobs in the tech industry, among other programs.

The Career Resource Center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed and appointments are available. For more information, call 850-466-9026.

#Chipley Career Resource Center #Goodwill Industries #Job Fair #Job Fair and Career Expo #Washington County Agricultural Center

By AMBER PATINO

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