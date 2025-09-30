Tue. Sep 30th, 2025
Chipley approves budget for coming fiscal year

By Ali Moreland Sep 30, 2025 0 Comments

Chipley City Council held a final budget hearing on Monday, September 29, at 5:05 p.m. to set final millage rate and final budget for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. 

A motion to adopt the proposed budget from the budget hearing on Tuesday, September 16, carried unanimously. The 2025-2026 budget totaled $17,112,611, which reflects a 1.5% increase in expenditures compared to the previous fiscal year. The millage rate will remain set at 7.000. The property tax levy amounts to $1,485,601.

During an additional special meeting at 5:15 p.m., the Council authorized the City of Chipley to apply for a beautification grant from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and accept said grant if awarded. The grant would allow for new landscape features that will improve, develop, and beautify the City of Chipley along Main Street (SR 77) between Jackson Street and Church Avenue.

In other business, the council made motions to approve additional items, including event applications, insurance renewal, and the sale of surplus property Parcel No. 00-1317-0000 on Church Avenue to Thomas J. Simmons III for $3,200.

