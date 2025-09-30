WCSO arrests all suspects in Merry Acres Drive armed robbery and drug seizure

CHIPLEY, Fla. (October 1, 2025) — Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews has announced that all suspects connected to the August 14 armed robbery and assault on Merry Acres Drive have been identified and taken into custody. The incident also resulted in one of the county’s largest narcotics seizures in recent years.

Taqarius Shemar McKinnie (arrested Aug. 19, 2025) Aggravated battery – person uses a deadly weapon Robbery – residence home invasion with firearm or other deadly weapon Accessory after the fact of a first-degree felony

(arrested Aug. 19, 2025) Tyrell Albert James Blackmon (arrested Aug. 27, 2025) Aggravated battery – person uses a deadly weapon Robbery – residence home invasion with firearm or other deadly weapon

(arrested Aug. 27, 2025) Benjamin Willie Emmitt Holmes (arrested Sept. 30, 2025) Two counts aggravated battery – person uses a deadly weapon Robbery – residence home invasion with firearm or other deadly weapon Outstanding 2024 warrant: sexual battery on a victim under 18 by an adult

(arrested Sept. 30, 2025)

Previously arrested:

Antuan J. Odom , 43, Chipley Trafficking marijuana more than 20 pounds Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon Trafficking methamphetamine Possession of drug paraphernalia Tampering with evidence

, 43, Chipley Jermaine D. Marks , 44, Caryville Trafficking marijuana more than 20 pounds Tampering with evidence Out-of-county warrant

, 44, Caryville

On August 14, 2025, deputies responded to a report of masked gunmen attempting to break into a shed on Merry Acres Drive. Deputies stopped a red pickup leaving the scene, finding Odom—bloodied, bruised, and handcuffed—inside along with Marks.

Further investigation uncovered CCTV footage showing masked suspects, including one armed with an AR-style rifle, entering the property and later fleeing as gunshots were fired. The footage also showed Marks and Odom dragging bags and suitcases from the residence.

Deputies later discovered 41 pounds of marijuana and 2 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the nearby woods, along with drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Crews described the incident as a drug-related robbery that posed “extreme danger to our community.” He confirmed that investigators are continuing to follow leads but emphasized that the primary suspects are now in custody.