Chipley man in custody after shooting on Hard Labor Road

On Tuesday, September 30 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Northwest Florida Community Hospital, reporting a man in the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the hospital and initiated an investigation. Upon arrival, the victim was identified as Charles Vincent, a 31- year-old Chipley man.

During the investigation, it was determined the victim was visiting a friend when a neighbor came over with a shotgun. The victim decided to leave the residence without any confrontation or contact. At this time, 60-year-old Curtis Tyson Reynolds struck the victim’s vehicle with the shotgun and then began to fire rounds into the vehicle as it sped away.

After fleeing, the victim was taken to the hospital by an acquaintance.

Deputies and investigators contacted Curtis Tyson Reynolds on his property located on Hard Labor Road. During an interview with Reynolds, he confessed to shooting into the vehicle without provocation.

Curtis Tyson Reynolds was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Washington County Jail.

Curtis Tyson Reynolds is charged with:

Aggravated Battery with a firearm

Shooting into an occupied conveyance

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.