Wed. Oct 1st, 2025
Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Wausau Fire Department holds ceremony to commemorate consolidation

By AMBER PATINO Oct 1, 2025 0 Comments

On Wednesday, October 1, the Wausau Fire Department held a ceremony to commemorate its official transfer to the Washington County Fire Department. Washington County Fire Services Coordinator Justin Barron and Fire Services Chaplain Joe Phillips shared words of gratitude and encouragement, recognizing the dedication of both career and volunteer firefighters throughout the county. Pictured left to right are Washington County Board of County Commissioners (WCBOCC) District 4 Council Member Wesley Griffin, WCBOCC Vice-Chair David Corbin, WCBOCC Chairman David Pettis Jr., Fire Services Coordinator Justin Barron, Wausau Mayor Roger Hagan, Wausau Town Council Member Billy Park, and Chaplain Joe Phillips, as Mayor Hagan presents a symbolic key to Barron. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Members of the Washington County Fire Department and Wausau Fire Department pose together at the ceremony. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

#Washington County Fire Department #Wausau Fire Department consolidation

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

News Top Stories

Fatal crash claims life of Chipley man

Staff Report Oct 1, 2025
News Staff Report State News Statewide Top Stories

Appeals court says smell of cannabis no longer enough for vehicle searches

Staff Report Oct 1, 2025
Community Government Local News News Top Stories

Washington County advocates for strategic investments in safety, infrastructure, and community services

Ali Moreland Oct 1, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

News Top Stories

Fatal crash claims life of Chipley man

News Staff Report State News Statewide Top Stories

Appeals court says smell of cannabis no longer enough for vehicle searches

Community Government Local News News Top Stories

Washington County advocates for strategic investments in safety, infrastructure, and community services

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Wausau Fire Department holds ceremony to commemorate consolidation

Crime News Top Stories

Chipley man in custody after shooting on Hard Labor Road