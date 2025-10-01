Wausau Fire Department holds ceremony to commemorate consolidation

On Wednesday, October 1, the Wausau Fire Department held a ceremony to commemorate its official transfer to the Washington County Fire Department. Washington County Fire Services Coordinator Justin Barron and Fire Services Chaplain Joe Phillips shared words of gratitude and encouragement, recognizing the dedication of both career and volunteer firefighters throughout the county. Pictured left to right are Washington County Board of County Commissioners (WCBOCC) District 4 Council Member Wesley Griffin, WCBOCC Vice-Chair David Corbin, WCBOCC Chairman David Pettis Jr., Fire Services Coordinator Justin Barron, Wausau Mayor Roger Hagan, Wausau Town Council Member Billy Park, and Chaplain Joe Phillips, as Mayor Hagan presents a symbolic key to Barron. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Members of the Washington County Fire Department and Wausau Fire Department pose together at the ceremony. [AMBER PATINO | The News]