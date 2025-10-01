Washington County advocates for strategic investments in safety, infrastructure, and community services

Representative Shane Abbott (left) and Senator Jay Trumbell (right) listen to county officials and other local representatives during the September 30th Legislative Delegation meeting in Washington County. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

On Tuesday, September 30, county officials and community members met with Representative Shane Abbott and Senator Jay Trumbull on priorities for Washington County. Topics included priorities for enhanced safety and technology upgrades across Washington County, along with community initiatives.

Washington County Board of County Commissioners Chairman, David Pettis, spoke first, asking lawmakers to consider appropriating funds for the construction of a new fire station and stand-alone training facility specifically in the area of Highway 79 and Holmes Valley Road in order to better serve the area between Vernon and Ebro. This new addition will improve Insurance Service Organization (ISO) ratings for the county which can help lower insurance costs for new and existing homes. Additionally, Chairman Pettis asked for continued support for the completion of the Washington County Jail rehabilitation project which includes proactive upgrades to structural components, security systems, plumbing, and electrical systems.

On behalf of the City of Chipley, Mayor Tracy Andrews invited support for community and existing businesses through funding for updated sewer lines along Brickyard Road, citing that this project will increase economic development opportunities and allow for better access to healthcare. Additional priorities included funding requests to update and replace Chipley Police Department technology, specifically noting protection equipment for officers in active shooter incidents, deescalation training tools, and safety equipment to improve operational readiness. Mayor Andrews also mentioned the need for funding specifically for generators at City Hall and Public Works to support vital community services during natural emergencies.

Sheriff Kevin Crews from Washington County Sheriff’s Office said his priority request is for the hardening and upgrade for the radio communications tower and subsequently tie all three towers together for enhanced service to the community and decrease the potential dead zones across the county. Sheriff Crews also asked for additional funds for two four-wheel drive trucks for the assumed emergency management services in Washington County.

Sharon Hobbs, a representative from the Alzheimer’s Association of Florida and resident of Washington County, asked lawmakers to consider appropriating funds for a statewide comprehensive public awareness campaign, with a focus on education and awareness of available resources. Hobbs also asked for funds for caretakers and respite services, along with continued funding for the Brain Bus, an initiative of the Alzheimer’s Association that raises awareness and provides information on local resources.

Superintendent of Schools for Washington County School District, Thomas Register, approached legislators with a request for funds to upgrade the Vernon High School football field and bleachers, bringing the 1950s era field up to ADA standards and minimizing safety concerns.

Alvin Peters, representing the State of Florida League of Women Voters, informed lawmakers about the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which is an agreement among some U.S. States plus the District of Columbia to award all electoral votes to the presidential ticket that wins the overall popular vote. National Popular Vote has been enacted into law in 17 states along with the District of Columbia; Florida has not passed a National Popular Vote bill.

Jiranda White, a Board Member representing The Art of Manhood in Washington County, asked for consideration to enhance mentorship initiatives along with STEM and civics programs.

The presentations given during the Washington County Legislative Delegation meeting highlighted how Washington County is taking a forward-thinking approach by asking state lawmakers to support projects that aim to improve public safety, local services, and community programs.