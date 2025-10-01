Fatal crash claims life of Chipley man

The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 79-year-old Chipley man was killed Tuesday after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 20.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 79-year-old Chipley man was killed Wednesday after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 20 near the Econfina Creek Landing.

Florida Highway Patrol reported that Vehicle 1, a Toyota pickup driven by the Chipley man, was exiting the Econfina Creek Landing parking area traveling northbound when it entered the path of Vehicle 2, a tractor-trailer driven by a 42-year-old Crawfordville man traveling westbound on State Road 20, east of the Strickland Road intersection.

Investigators reported that the pickup driver failed to yield and pulled into the tractor-trailer’s lane. The driver of the tractor-trailer was unable to avoid the collision. The front of the tractor-trailer struck the left side of the pickup, sending both vehicles across the centerline before coming to rest on the eastbound shoulder of SR 20.

Emergency crews provided medical treatment at the scene, but the pickup driver later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. His next of kin have been notified. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.