Two arrested after stolen camper and drugs found in Wausau

Two people are facing drug and theft-related charges after investigators recovered a stolen camper and discovered methamphetamine at a property in Wausau.

On October 15, 2025, investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3663 Washington Street regarding a possible stolen camper trailer. Upon arrival, officers located a 2019 gray Crossroads Zinger camper, which was confirmed to have been stolen from Jackson County in 2024.

While on scene, investigators observed signs of illegal narcotics activity and obtained a search warrant for the property. The search led to the discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the camper.

The occupants, Tony L. Infinger, 41, of Wausau, and Brenda G. Davis, 48, of Wausau, were arrested and charged with:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Further charges are pending from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the theft of the camper trailer