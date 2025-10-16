Thu. Oct 16th, 2025
Decommissioned solar facilities eyed

By Staff Report Oct 16, 2025 0 Comments

As solar development continues to expand across Florida, lawmakers are considering new rules for what happens when facilities reach the end of their lifespan.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, filed a bill (SB 200) on Wednesday that would allow counties to adopt ordinances governing the decommissioning of solar-energy facilities once they are no longer in use.

Under the proposal, counties could require companies to remove solar panels and related infrastructure and restore agricultural land to a condition “similar to that which existed before construction.” The measure would also authorize counties to require financial assurances, such as bonds, to ensure that decommissioning costs are covered when facilities are retired.

The issue has drawn increasing attention as large-scale solar farms have been built in rural communities across the state. Local officials and residents have raised concerns about how land will be managed once the facilities are decommissioned.

The legislation will be considered during the 2026 legislative session, which begins in January.

#bill #legislation #restore agriculture #solar farms #solar power

