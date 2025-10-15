Chipley City Council advances infrastructure, public safety, and economic development

The City of Chipley held its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 14, where they reviewed a grant award, utilities rate increase, and the hiring of Shirley Parrado as the new Executive Director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce (WCCC).

During the meeting, the council moved to approve the minutes from the 6 meetings in September. The council was presented with city department reports including reports noting a new hire in the recreation department and regular work reports from other departments.

WCCC President Philip Horvath presented to council that the Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) approved 18 grant projects during the 2024-2025 fiscal year that have been completed, and the grant application process is reopened for the new 2025-2026 fiscal year. Horvath informed the council that WCCC has selected a candidate for the Executive Director role. An offer was extended and accepted by Shirley Parrado, who is now preparing to relocate to Washington County.

The City Council moved to approve resolutions concerning the Natural Gas Rate Schedule, the Water and Sewer Rate Schedule, and the Water & Sewer Tap and Impact Fee Schedule, all of which include a 3.1% Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase.

The Council moved to accept the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Grant, totaling $250,000. City Administrator Patrice Tanner mentioned that this grant would allow for the City of Chipley to hire two new additional officers to serve the community. Tanner shared that each officer position is supported by up to $125,000 over three years through the 5-year grant cycle, with the City matching the difference and keeping those roles for five years after the grant ends. She emphasized to the council that the City will do all it can to retain these new positions going forward.

An additional resolution was passed by the council for the City of Chipley to recognize October 20-26 as Florida City Government Week. Florida City Government Week is set as an opportunity for elected officials and city employees to teach Florida citizens about local government and encourage their involvement.

Other regular business conducted during the meeting included special event applications, a development request, a property sale, and construction and professional services agreements being approved.