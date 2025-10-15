A fight for the pack: Seacrest Wolf Preserve seeks urgent relocation

Pawnee, pictured here during last year’s rare Florida snowfall, is just one of many wolves that call the Seacrest Wolf Preserve home. [CONTRIBUTED]

Seacrest Wolf Preserve, a nonprofit wildlife sanctuary located at 3449 Bonnett Pond Road in Chipley, is facing an urgent challenge: the potential loss of its home and the animals that depend on it.

The property on which the preserve operates was sold several years ago, and the new owner has now requested that the preserve vacate the land. Despite efforts to negotiate, including offers to purchase the property, the landlord has now begun the process of evicting the preserve and its residents.

If the preserve is unable to secure a new location, staff say they may be forced to euthanize approximately 50 animals. Seacrest is currently home to 24 wolves, as well as raccoons, possums, skunks, foxes, and a single coyote.

Seacrest Wolf Preserve Board Member Jennie Banks says the team is actively seeking relocation options.

“We are aggressively pursuing leads on locations to move to,” said Banks.

Banks also says that while the situation is devastating, there have also been many individuals reaching out to offer assistance.

“When we first got the news, it really made me lose hope in people,” she said. “Since then, we’ve had many people come forward offering assistance. That has renewed my faith in humanity.”

In a recent social media post, the preserve expressed gratitude for the support received so far: “Your voices have been a light in an increasingly difficult time. We want to share the truth of where things stand — and why your help is more vital than ever.”

Seacrest is asking for help in three key areas:

Acquiring land between 20–50 acres suitable for relocation, either for purchase or lease

Donations to support the move, ongoing care, and legal fees

Public outreach to raise awareness and advocate for the preserve’s future

“These wolves have inspired thousands — teaching compassion, balance, and respect for keystone carnivores,” the post continued. “We cannot — and will not — let their voices go silent.”

Donations can be made via PayPal, CashApp, or Venmo:

PayPal: Seacrest Wolf Preserve Donation Link

CashApp: $seacrestwolfpack

Venmo: @seacrestwolfpack

For more information, or to offer assistance, visit Seacrest Wolf Preserve’s official Facebook page.