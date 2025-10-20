Chipley celebrates Homecoming Week

The Chipley Tigers Varsity Football team and cheer squad pose after their 31-6 victory against the Destin Sharks. [CHIPLEY TIGER FOOTBALL | Contributed]
Chipley High School students and teachers celebrated Homecoming Week by showing off their school spirit with a lineup of dress-up days and events leading up to Friday night’s game. The festivities kicked off Friday, October 10, with Twin Day, followed by a pep rally and Class Color Day on Tuesday, October 14. Students embraced the past during Wednesday’s Decades Day, then switched gears for Thursday’s Country vs. Country Club theme, dressing in cowboy and preppy attire. The week culminated in Friday’s parade in the afternoon, with the Chipley Tigers claiming victory 31-6 over the Destin Sharks during the evening’s homecoming game.