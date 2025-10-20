Chipley celebrates Homecoming Week

Chipley High School students and teachers celebrated Homecoming Week by showing off their school spirit with a lineup of dress-up days and events leading up to Friday night’s game. The festivities kicked off Friday, October 10, with Twin Day, followed by a pep rally and Class Color Day on Tuesday, October 14. Students embraced the past during Wednesday’s Decades Day, then switched gears for Thursday’s Country vs. Country Club theme, dressing in cowboy and preppy attire. The week culminated in Friday’s parade in the afternoon, with the Chipley Tigers claiming victory 31-6 over the Destin Sharks during the evening’s homecoming game.

The Spirit of the Tiger band plays during Friday’s homecoming parade. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]

Pictured left to right are 10th graders RaNiyah Smith, Takiya Sims, and Serayah O’neal dressed up as the aliens from Toy Story for Twin Day. [CONTRIBUTED]

Kinsley Patterson and Addison McKenzie, both in the 9th grade, dressed up as blasts from the past for Decades Day. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Chipley Tigers football team rides in the homecoming parade. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]



River Ross, pictured left, and 4th grader Emilia Ross, pictured right, show off their school spirit by wearing school colors during Homecoming Week. [CONTRIBUTED]