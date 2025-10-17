Fri. Oct 17th, 2025
RMS recognizes 2025 Personnel of the Year

By AMBER PATINO Oct 17, 2025 0 Comments

Roulhac Middle School (RMS) has announced their 2025 Personnel of the Year for the 2025-2026 school year. Pictured left to right are RMS Principal Jennifer Kincaid, Rookie Teacher of the Year Senteria Steele, Teacher of the Year Amanda Justice, Support Person of the Year Carissa Hanger, and Assistant Principal Ryan Collins. RMS thanked these staff members for their dedication, passion, and commitment to RMS and its students. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

