Pursuit ends in Washington County

A Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a Dodge pickup on Highway 79 on October 22, 2025, but the driver, identified as Robert Conner of Winter Park, refused to pull over, sparking a pursuit that continued south into Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase as Conner turned west onto Creek Road. The pursuit ended when the truck’s driveshaft malfunctioned, causing the vehicle to slow to a stop.

Conner was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Washington County Jail, where he faces charges of fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate expressed appreciation to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in bringing the situation to a safe conclusion.