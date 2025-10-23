Thu. Oct 23rd, 2025
Community Crime Local News Mugshots Staff Report Top Stories

Pursuit ends in Washington County

By Staff Report Oct 23, 2025 0 Comments
ROBERT CONNOR

A Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a Dodge pickup on Highway 79 on October 22, 2025, but the driver, identified as Robert Conner of Winter Park, refused to pull over, sparking a pursuit that continued south into Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase as Conner turned west onto Creek Road. The pursuit ended when the truck’s driveshaft malfunctioned, causing the vehicle to slow to a stop.

Conner was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Washington County Jail, where he faces charges of fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate expressed appreciation to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in bringing the situation to a safe conclusion.

#eluding #fleeing #Holmes County #reckless driving #Washington County

By Staff Report

Related Post

Staff Report State News Top Stories

FWC to take up oyster rules

Staff Report Oct 23, 2025
Community Local News News Top Stories

Vernon City Council reviews legislative priorities, staffing applications, and payroll procedure

Ali Moreland Oct 23, 2025
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

CHS JROTC Team headed to state competition

AMBER PATINO Oct 22, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Local News News Top Stories

Vernon City Council reviews legislative priorities, staffing applications, and payroll procedure

Community Crime Local News Mugshots Staff Report Top Stories

Pursuit ends in Washington County

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

CHS JROTC Team headed to state competition

Community Events Government Local News News Top Stories

City Hall hosts “Coffee with the Mayor” event during City Government Week

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for The Counseling Place