Vernon City Council reviews legislative priorities, staffing applications, and payroll procedure

During the October 20 Vernon City Council meeting, the Council met for regular business involving updates on legislative priorities, public works updates, and the resignation of Councilperson John Wilson.

Mayor Gary Owens began the meeting by presenting recommendations to the Council regarding the City of Vernon’s legislative appropriations grant applications. Priorities include requesting funds for improvements for Church Street, requesting funds to continue working on the ongoing well projects, and requesting funds for a roof for the septage receiving station. The council members decided to each review the recommended priorities and scheduled a special meeting for October 28 to vote on which project applications to prepare for submission.

City Clerk Candice Hodges informed City Council that Councilperson John Wilson resigned from his position on the Council, citing personal reasons. Hodges also gave a report on the generator repair work being done, specifically on the generator at well #3. Hodges stated that the parts needed to fix the control and battery are in hand, and the generator will be operational soon.

Council members also received the fire department’s regular quarterly report and an update from the recreation department highlighting the football teams’ recent accomplishments and the upcoming playoff tournament.

City Clerk Hodges informed the council that since the last meeting, 3 additional applications were received for the open Public Works Director and laborer positions. Council members reviewed the submitted applications and spoke briefly to the 2 applicants who were present during the meeting. Council decided to wait to make a hiring decision until the third applicant has a chance to speak to Council at the October 28 special meeting.

Hodges continued, presenting the Council with pricing and payment details for the program needed if the Council decides to process payroll internally. The Council agreed to revisit the proposal at the upcoming special meeting before making a final decision.

The special meeting held on October 28 will continue discussions regarding the public works applications, legislative priorities, and payroll operations.