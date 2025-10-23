Thu. Oct 23rd, 2025
Staff Report State News Top Stories

FWC to take up oyster rules

By Staff Report Oct 23, 2025 0 Comments

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will next month consider giving final approval to a plan that would allow limited oyster harvesting in parts of Apalachicola Bay for the first time in five years.

Under the proposal, the bay’s harvesting season would run Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, with future seasons extending from October through February. The rules would reopen a small section of the bay while continuing restoration and monitoring efforts across the broader estuary.

Once a powerhouse of the seafood industry, Apalachicola Bay historically supplied over 90 percent of Florida’s oysters and 10 percent of the nation’s supply. However, the bay has been closed to harvesting since 2020 following years of environmental decline that began with a collapse in 2013, fueled by drought, overharvesting, and upstream water use in Georgia.

State officials have spent recent years investing in oyster-reef restoration, seeding projects, and research partnerships aimed at rebuilding the ecosystem. The bay sits at the southern end of the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river system, a watershed long at the center of disputes between Florida and Georgia over water flow and management.

The FWC is scheduled to meet Nov. 5–6 at Palm Beach State College in Belle Glade, where commissioners are expected to take up the proposal as part of their agenda.

#Apalachicola bay #FWC #oyster reef restoration #oysters

By Staff Report

Related Post

Community Local News News Top Stories

Vernon City Council reviews legislative priorities, staffing applications, and payroll procedure

Ali Moreland Oct 23, 2025
Community Crime Local News Mugshots Staff Report Top Stories

Pursuit ends in Washington County

Staff Report Oct 23, 2025
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

CHS JROTC Team headed to state competition

AMBER PATINO Oct 22, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Local News News Top Stories

Vernon City Council reviews legislative priorities, staffing applications, and payroll procedure

Community Crime Local News Mugshots Staff Report Top Stories

Pursuit ends in Washington County

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

CHS JROTC Team headed to state competition

Community Events Government Local News News Top Stories

City Hall hosts “Coffee with the Mayor” event during City Government Week

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for The Counseling Place