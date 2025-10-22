Wed. Oct 22nd, 2025
CHS JROTC Team headed to state competition

By AMBER PATINO Oct 22, 2025 0 Comments

The Chipley High School (CHS) JROTC Male Raider Team competed at the Area 11 Raider Team Meet on Saturday, October 11, bringing home the championship trophy. The Raider Challenge is a physically demanding JROTC competition designed to build teamwork, leadership, and resilience among cadets through events like obstacle courses, rope bridges, and first aid scenarios. It encourages discipline, camaraderie, and mental toughness in a military-style setting. The CHS JROTC Raider Team will now advance to the state level competition in Tampa on November 15 to compete at the Florida State Raider Meet. [CONTRIBUTED]

A CHS JROTC member competes in a rope bridge event. [CONTRIBUTED]

