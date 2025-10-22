City Hall hosts “Coffee with the Mayor” event during City Government Week

The City of Chipley held an informal “Coffee with the Mayor” event at Chipley City Hall on Wednesday, October 22. The event, held in conjunction with Florida City Government Week, invited members of the community to connect directly with Mayor Tracy Andrews to share their thoughts and concerns, ask questions, and inquire about upcoming initiatives in a relaxed setting. Pictured above is Jim Morris (left) from City of Chipley Planning & Zoning Commission as he speaks with Mayor Andrews (right) during the event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Post navigation