Fri. Oct 24th, 2025
Historical Society announces Bicentennial Quilt winner

By AMBER PATINO Oct 24, 2025 0 Comments

The Washington County Historical Society has announced Cheryl Gainer McCall as the winner of its Commemorative Bicentennial Quilt. The quilt was designed and pieced by Historical Society members and hand-quilted by the Wausau Ladies Quilters Group. Created in celebration of Washington County’s 200th anniversary, the quilt is pictured here with McCall. [CONTRIBUTED]

By AMBER PATINO

Records exemption eyed for ER docs

Staff Report Oct 24, 2025
FWC to take up oyster rules

Staff Report Oct 23, 2025
Vernon City Council reviews legislative priorities, staffing applications, and payroll procedure

Ali Moreland Oct 23, 2025

Pursuit ends in Washington County

CHS JROTC Team headed to state competition

City Hall hosts “Coffee with the Mayor” event during City Government Week