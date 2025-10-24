The Washington County Historical Society has announced Cheryl Gainer McCall as the winner of its Commemorative Bicentennial Quilt. The quilt was designed and pieced by Historical Society members and hand-quilted by the Wausau Ladies Quilters Group. Created in celebration of Washington County’s 200th anniversary, the quilt is pictured here with McCall. [CONTRIBUTED]
Historical Society announces Bicentennial Quilt winner
