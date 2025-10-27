Fall fun sweeps through Washington County

Washington County residents embraced the spirit of the season last week with festive fall activities held on Thursday, October 23, and Saturday, October 25. Vernon Elementary School kicked things off Thursday evening with a cheerful fall festival featuring face painting, themed games, and a pumpkin patch where families could pick their perfect pumpkin. On Saturday, Chipley’s Trawick Park hosted a Trunk or Treat event, as local businesses and organizations handed out candy to costumed youth. Meanwhile in Wausau, families gathered at the Possum Palace for their own Trunk or Treat celebration, paired with a fall festival full of activities for local children and their families.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Sheriff Kevin Crews poses with the 2025 Possum King and Queen at Wausau’s Saturday trunk or treat celebration. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

This Wausau trunk or treat participant thrilled attendees with their frightfully fun costume. [AMBER PATINO | The News]



Aubrey, age 8, showed off her Snow White costume at Trawick Park’s Saturday trunk or treat event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Kevin Shaw(left) and Cheyenne George(right) of Washington County EMS also joined in the fun at Trawick Park’s trunk or treat. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Trawick Park’s trunk or treat drew crowds of costumed attendees on Saturday. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Brown’s Funeral Home celebrated in the festivities, with Ryan Brown dressed as Gru from Despicable Me with his Minions. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

A volunteer carefully paints a student’s face during Vernon Elementary School’s Fall Festival on Thursday. Face painting was among the event’s most popular attractions. [CONTRIBUTED]

Students try their luck at the “Fishing Booth” game during Vernon Elementary School’s Fall Festival on Thursday. The event featured classic carnival games, food, and family fun. [CONTRIBUTED]