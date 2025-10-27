Mon. Oct 27th, 2025
Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Fall fun sweeps through Washington County

By AMBER PATINO Oct 27, 2025 0 Comments
A young festivalgoer proudly selects the perfect pumpkin with help from a parent during the pumpkin patch activity at Vernon Elementary School’s Fall Festival on Thursday, October 23. [CONTRIBUTED]

Washington County residents embraced the spirit of the season last week with festive fall activities held on Thursday, October 23, and Saturday, October 25. Vernon Elementary School kicked things off Thursday evening with a cheerful fall festival featuring face painting, themed games, and a pumpkin patch where families could pick their perfect pumpkin. On Saturday, Chipley’s Trawick Park hosted a Trunk or Treat event, as local businesses and organizations handed out candy to costumed youth. Meanwhile in Wausau, families gathered at the Possum Palace for their own Trunk or Treat celebration, paired with a fall festival full of activities for local children and their families.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Sheriff Kevin Crews poses with the 2025 Possum King and Queen at Wausau’s Saturday trunk or treat celebration. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
This Wausau trunk or treat participant thrilled attendees with their frightfully fun costume. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Aubrey, age 8, showed off her Snow White costume at Trawick Park’s Saturday trunk or treat event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Kevin Shaw(left) and Cheyenne George(right) of Washington County EMS also joined in the fun at Trawick Park’s trunk or treat. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Trawick Park’s trunk or treat drew crowds of costumed attendees on Saturday. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Brown’s Funeral Home celebrated in the festivities, with Ryan Brown dressed as Gru from Despicable Me with his Minions. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
A volunteer carefully paints a student’s face during Vernon Elementary School’s Fall Festival on Thursday. Face painting was among the event’s most popular attractions. [CONTRIBUTED]
Students try their luck at the “Fishing Booth” game during Vernon Elementary School’s Fall Festival on Thursday. The event featured classic carnival games, food, and family fun. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Possum Palace #Trawick Park Trunk and Treat #Vernon Elementary School Fall festival #Wausau fall festival

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Crime Local News News Top Stories

One in custody after stolen vehicle recovered in Sunny Hills

AMBER PATINO Oct 27, 2025
Community Local News News Top Stories

Council on Aging serves up a slice of fun

AMBER PATINO Oct 27, 2025
Staff Report State News Top Stories

Judge rejects concealed carry age law

Staff Report Oct 27, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Local News News Top Stories

One in custody after stolen vehicle recovered in Sunny Hills

Community Local News News Top Stories

Council on Aging serves up a slice of fun

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Fall fun sweeps through Washington County

Community Government Local News News Top Stories

Commissioners review county administrator candidates, disaster relief contracts

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Historical Society announces Bicentennial Quilt winner