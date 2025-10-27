Fall fun sweeps through Washington County

A young festivalgoer proudly selects the perfect pumpkin with help from a parent during the pumpkin patch activity at Vernon Elementary School’s Fall Festival on Thursday, October 23. [CONTRIBUTED]
Washington County residents embraced the spirit of the season last week with festive fall activities held on Thursday, October 23, and Saturday, October 25. Vernon Elementary School kicked things off Thursday evening with a cheerful fall festival featuring face painting, themed games, and a pumpkin patch where families could pick their perfect pumpkin. On Saturday, Chipley’s Trawick Park hosted a Trunk or Treat event, as local businesses and organizations handed out candy to costumed youth. Meanwhile in Wausau, families gathered at the Possum Palace for their own Trunk or Treat celebration, paired with a fall festival full of activities for local children and their families.