Wed. Nov 12th, 2025
Expanded snapper season proposed

By Staff Report Nov 12, 2025

Florida has formally asked federal officials for the authority to manage red snapper in the Atlantic Ocean, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission submitted an “Exempted Fishing Permit” to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick seeking to allow the state to assume management of recreational red snapper in state and federal waters off Florida’s eastern coast starting in 2026. “We know that we can do this effectively, and we know that this is something that could make a big difference for our recreational anglers, particularly in Northeast Florida,” DeSantis said Monday during an event at Amelia Island Marina in Fernandina Beach. DeSantis, who has long advocated for the state to take over management of the snapper fishing season off the Atlantic, said he has already discussed the management proposal with Lutnick and President Donald Trump. The state’s plan would set up a 39-day recreational season for Florida anglers, up from this year’s 2-day season established by former President Joe Biden’s administration. The proposed season would be divided into two segments, with the first running from May 22 through June 20 and the second taking place over three three-day weekends in October.

