Biddle and Corbitt recognized at Chipley City Council meeting

On November 10, the Chipley City Council recognized Sherri Biddle for her contributions to the City of Chipley. Mayor Tracy Andrews specifically thanked Biddle for her efforts in preparing and organizing the annual Trunk-or-Treat event and annual Easter Egg Hunt event. Pictured left to right are Cheryl McCall, Mayor Tracy Andrews, Sherri Biddle, Linda Cain, and Leonard Blount. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Jennifer Corbitt (pictured center, orange sweater), along with her team, was also recognized at the meeting for her contributions to the City of Chipley. Mayor Andrews noted Corbitt’s role in promoting collaboration among local businesses and strengthening community engagement. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]