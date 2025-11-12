Wed. Nov 12th, 2025
Biddle and Corbitt recognized at Chipley City Council meeting

By Ali Moreland Nov 12, 2025 0 Comments

On November 10, the Chipley City Council recognized Sherri Biddle for her contributions to the City of Chipley. Mayor Tracy Andrews specifically thanked Biddle for her efforts in preparing and organizing the annual Trunk-or-Treat event and annual Easter Egg Hunt event. Pictured left to right are Cheryl McCall, Mayor Tracy Andrews, Sherri Biddle, Linda Cain, and Leonard Blount. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Jennifer Corbitt (pictured center, orange sweater), along with her team, was also recognized at the meeting for her contributions to the City of Chipley. Mayor Andrews noted Corbitt’s role in promoting collaboration among local businesses and strengthening community engagement. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

#Chipley City Council #City of Chipley #Washington County

By Ali Moreland

Leave a Reply

Required fields are marked *

