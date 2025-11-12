Wed. Nov 12th, 2025
The Arc and local churches team up to feed families

By AMBER PATINO Nov 12, 2025 0 Comments

The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties recently partnered with First Baptist Church of Chipley and Yes Lord Deliverance Ministries to collect turkeys for local families in need. Dubbed “Project Thanksgiving”, the community effort was made possible through the generosity of the Arc’s consumers and the support of local partners. Pictured above are the consumers as they deliver the turkeys to First Baptist Church in Chipley. [CONTRIBUTED]

