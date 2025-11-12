Vernon City Council approves over $25k in gym repairs following May vandalism

On November 11, Vernon City Council held a special meeting to address necessary gymnasium repairs following the break in and vandalism on May 13 when graphic images were spray-painted throughout the gym, damaging the walls, floor, scoreboard control panel, basketballs, and doors. Although the investigation was closed due to a lack of evidence, new cameras have since been installed in the gym to strengthen security.

Recreation Director Nikki Gothard presented the council with quotes for the two necessary gym repair projects including repairing and refinishing the gym floor and repainting the gymnasium. After reviewing the quotes with some discussion, the council approved a motion to award the flooring repair contract to T & E Construction in the amount of $16,240.89, and they approved a separate motion to award the repainting contract to Coast 2 Coast Custom Painting in the amount of $9,100. Although no official start date for either contract was discussed, Gothard stated that she is hopeful that the work can be completed quickly.