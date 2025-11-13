Thu. Nov 13th, 2025
NWFRC delivers food to long-term care residents

By AMBER PATINO Nov 13, 2025 0 Comments

Representatives from Northwest Florida Reception Center (NWFRC) delivered plates of food to residents in the Long-Term Care unit at Northwest Florida Community Hospital (NWFCH) on Wednesday, November 12. According to Sergeant Kelt Cooper, the correctional facility donates meals at least once a year as part of its ongoing community outreach efforts. Staff from NWFRC that assisted in the delivery included Assistant Warden for Operations Sean Williams, Major Kenneth May, Assistant Warden Sherry Calloway, Sergeant Cooper, and Warden Chad Harrell. Residents and staff at NWFCH expressed their gratitude to NWFRC for the thoughtful contribution. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Pictured is resident Eloise Pippin thanking NWFRC Sergeant Kelt Cooper during the visit. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

