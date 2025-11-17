Mon. Nov 17th, 2025
Gas prices up as holiday nears

By Staff Report Nov 17, 2025 0 Comments

While the average price remains below $3 a gallon, Floridians saw a bump last week in how much they paid at the pump. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday in Florida was $2.92, up from $2.84 a week earlier, according to the AAA auto club. The increase came before one of the busiest travel periods of the year. AAA anticipates nearly 4.65 million Floridians will be on the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, an increase of 2.6 percent over last year. AAA also said the total — reflecting people traveling more than 50 miles for the holiday — could be higher because of lingering concerns from flight cancellations during the recent federal government shutdown. Nationally, motorists paid an average of $3.07 a gallon Monday, the same as a week earlier.

By Staff Report

