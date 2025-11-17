Tommy’s Tires hosts 2nd annual cruise in car show benefit

Tommy’s Tires sponsored the 2nd Annual Cruise In Car Show on Saturday, November 15, benefiting the Washington and Holmes County Toys for Tots holiday campaign. Pictured left to right are Helen Williams, the local coordinator for Washington & Holmes Counties Toys for Tots, Tommy Smith from the Smith Place and Tommy’s Tires; Nick Morris and Morgan French from Tommy’s Tires; and Angi Shilts, from AmVets Post 007. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

The community was invited to The Smith Place, a local event venue at 2808 Bonnett Pond Road in Chipley, to bring an unwrapped new toy or cash donation in exchange for a plate of ribs, drinks, and over 50 vehicles spanning from vintage classics to modern performance builds. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Local residents Eli Buntin (left) and son Bradley (center) enjoy a moment next to Bradley’s top pick from the car show. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Also supporting local children and Toys for Tots, BR Mobile Detailing & Ceramic Coatings brought a raffle for a chance to win a car detailing prize package and free Hot Wheels cars for the kids. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]