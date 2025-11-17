Mon. Nov 17th, 2025
Announcements Community Events News Top Stories

Tommy’s Tires hosts 2nd annual cruise in car show benefit

By Ali Moreland Nov 17, 2025 0 Comments

Tommy’s Tires sponsored the 2nd Annual Cruise In Car Show on Saturday, November 15, benefiting the Washington and Holmes County Toys for Tots holiday campaign. Pictured left to right are Helen Williams, the local coordinator for Washington & Holmes Counties Toys for Tots,  Tommy Smith from the Smith Place and Tommy’s Tires; Nick Morris and Morgan French from Tommy’s Tires; and Angi Shilts, from AmVets Post 007. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

The community was invited to The Smith Place, a local event venue at 2808 Bonnett Pond Road in Chipley, to bring an unwrapped new toy or cash donation in exchange for a plate of ribs, drinks, and over 50 vehicles spanning from vintage classics to modern performance builds. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Local residents Eli Buntin (left) and son Bradley (center) enjoy a moment next to Bradley’s top pick from the car show. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Also supporting local children and Toys for Tots, BR Mobile Detailing & Ceramic Coatings brought a raffle for a chance to win a car detailing prize package and free Hot Wheels cars for the kids. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

#Tommy's Tires Cruise in Car Show #Toys for Tots #Washington County

By Ali Moreland

Related Post

Government Local News News Top Stories

Commissioners discuss land use changes, public access ordinance

AMBER PATINO Nov 14, 2025
Government News State News Statewide Top Stories

Ban on smoke shop product challenged

Staff Report Nov 13, 2025
Announcements Community Education News Top Stories

WCSB names Principals of the Year

AMBER PATINO Nov 13, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Events News Top Stories

Tommy’s Tires hosts 2nd annual cruise in car show benefit

Government Local News News Top Stories

Commissioners discuss land use changes, public access ordinance

Government News State News Statewide Top Stories

Ban on smoke shop product challenged

Announcements Community Education News Top Stories

WCSB names Principals of the Year

Community Local News News Top Stories

NWFRC delivers food to long-term care residents