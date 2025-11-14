Commissioners discuss land use changes, public access ordinance

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Thursday, November 13, discussing land use changes and the implementation of a new public access ordinance.

Prior to adopting the agenda, commissioners held their annual reorganization discussion. Following brief deliberation, a motion was made and seconded to retain Commissioner David Pettis as Chairman of the Board and appoint Commissioner Ashlyn Marquez as Vice-Chair. The Vice-Chair seat had previously been held by Commissioner David Corbin for the past three years.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, a public hearing was held in reference to the establishment of a Washington County Public Access Ordinance, regulating public access to enclosed county-owned or leased facilities. The ordinance classifies areas within these buildings into three categories: designated public forums (such as the County Commission meeting room during public meetings), limited public forums (areas open to the public for legitimate business with county staff), and non-public forums (employee-only spaces like work areas and meeting rooms when not in public use). According to the new ordinance, recording audio or video is only permitted during public meetings; otherwise, consent from all individuals being recorded is required. Additionally, the ordinance states that unauthorized recording or disruptive behavior may result in removal or trespass warnings. The ordinance also outlines prohibited conduct, including harassment, blocking entrances, unauthorized access to restricted areas, and leaving unattended items. County officials are authorized to enforce these rules and designate forum areas using signage or barriers. County Attorney Matthew Fuqua stated that the intention of this ordinance is to protect county employees, including from members of the public who may be trying to instigate conflict for social media content.

Resident Jackie Snowden voiced concerns about the ordinance, primarily in regards to employees being able to record private meetings with supervisors for their own protection.

“There should be protection for your employees,” said Snowden “Be held accountable for what you say.”

The commissioners made a motion to adopt the ordinance, which will take effect upon filing with the Florida Department of State.

Commissioners also heard from Senior Planner Dawn McDonald regarding a proposed Small Scale Future Land Use Map Amendment for a 99-acre section of land located near Holmes Valley Road in the New Hope community of Vernon. The request comes from the developers of Old Shores Village, a planned mixed-use residential development, and seeks to reclassify the property’s land use designation from Agriculture/Silviculture to Planned Unit Development to allow for the creation of a small village center with integrated uses. Old Shores Village is planned to feature housing, outdoor recreation, and commercial amenities such as retail shops, restaurants, health clubs, fitness centers, conference spaces, event venues, and other elements typical of a village-style community. This development is planned in conjunction with the 1,438.57-acre New Hope Dunes (Dream Golf) golf course project, which received its Development Order approval on October 22, 2024, and will be located near Holmes Valley Road in Vernon.

One of the applicants for the project attended the hearing and described the vision for the project as a “thoughtfully planned community that’s invested in the land that surrounds it.”

No residents spoke out regarding the land change during the hearing, and commissioners voted to approve the land use change.

In other business, the board approved a motion to set the salary for incoming County Administrator Andrew Fleener at $112,000 per year. The amount falls within both the advertised range and the budgeted allocation for the position. With the board’s approval, Fleener’s onboarding is expected to begin immediately, with a projected start date of Monday, November 17.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the board of commissioners is set for 9 a.m. December 18.