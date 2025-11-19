Toy Drive for Fosters and Motorcycle Ride set for December 6

Fantastic Futures Inc., a local nonprofit with a focus for foster children, alongside the Chipley Hellfighters motorcycle ministries will host a Toy Drive for Fosters and Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, December 6, to benefit foster children in Washington, Holmes, and Calhoun Counties. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. in the Chipley Walmart parking lot, located at 1621 Main Street, and those wishing to join the motorcycle ride are asked to bring one new, unwrapped toy or a cash donation. All contributions will be used to provide Christmas gifts for children in foster care. The ride will begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude at the Hellfighters Clubhouse, located at 884 Usery Road in Chipley, where lunch will be served following the ride.

