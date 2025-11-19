NFCH welcomes Kimberly Crane to Wound Healing Institute

Northwest Florida Community Hospital (NFCH) has announced the addition of Kimberly Crane, APRN, to the NFCH team. Crane is a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and Certified Wound and Ostomy Care Specialist, bringing more than 25 years of clinical experience to the NFCH Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Institute.

After spending nearly 30 years away from home, Crane says she’s grateful to return and serve the community where she was raised.

“It means a lot to me to be back home taking care of people where my roots are,” she says. “The people in northwest Florida deserve quality care.”

Crane also expressed her pride and appreciation for joining the team at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

“I’m very proud to be working here at the Wound Healing Institute at NFCH. They’ve made me feel like I’m coming home.”

Crane earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Georgia Southern University and completed post-graduate training through the Emory Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing Program.

Specializing in advanced wound and skin management, Crane proves comprehensive care for patients with diabetic foot ulcers, pressure injuries, burns, surgical wounds, and non-healing wounds of all types. She also offers ostomy care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy as part of an integrated approach to promote healing and improve quality of life.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment with Crane can contact 850-415-8300.

NFCH says they are excited to welcome Crane as a valuable part of the NFCH medical family.