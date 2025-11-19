Caryville Town Council discusses upcoming events, grant applications

The Caryville Town Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday, November 18, discussing several new items of business, including grant applications and upcoming town events.

Earlier that day, a preconstruction meeting was held to discuss renovations at E. A. Hodges Recreational Park with project contractor Wyatt Sasser Construction. Caryville is among several rural Florida towns to receive funding through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, with $600,000 allocated for infrastructure improvements. Planned upgrades to the sports complex include renovated concession stands, ADA-compliant restrooms, and new fencing, bleachers, and sidewalks. While a completion date has not been set, the council expressed hope that the project will be finished by spring 2026.

The town announced plans to host a Turkey Shoot at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 6, at Caryville Town Hall, located at 4436 Old Spanish Trail. Participants may purchase rounds for $5 per shot and compete for prizes by aiming at provided targets. Winners of each round will have the option of choosing either a turkey or ham as their prize.

The following weekend, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 13, Caryville Town Hall will host a Santa meet-and-greet for local children. Santa will distribute toys to youth attendees, and light refreshments will be served. Community members are encouraged to donate brand-new, unwrapped toys to the town’s holiday toy drive, with donations accepted through December 8. Drop-off boxes are located at Caryville Town Hall and Dollar General at 834 Aycock Avenue.

Town Clerk Betty Scott also announced that the town has applied for several grants, including a $75,000 RV Park Improvements Grant through the Florida House of Representatives, a $12,000 grant for enhancements to the Children’s Learning Center, and a beautification grant through the Florida Department of Agriculture.

In other business, Scott informed the council that Caryville resident Javaris Works has been trespassed from all town-owned property following a vandalism incident at Sellers Park. Works reportedly damaged multiple bathroom stalls and turned on water spigots throughout town, leaving them running.

The next regular meeting of the Caryville Town Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 9.