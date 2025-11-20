Bonifay man killed in motorcycle crash in Washington County

A 60-year-old Bonifay man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at approximately 2:56 p.m. as the man was traveling east on Douglas Ferry Road. According to a report from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), he failed to yield at a stop sign, causing the motorcycle to exit the east shoulder of County Road 277. The vehicle overturned and struck a fence, and the driver, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. It continued overturning before coming to rest near the wood line on the east side of the road.

FHP confirmed the crash was fatal. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.