Washington County 4-H Livestock Club competes at North Florida Fair

Washington County 4-H Livestock Club members recently showcased their skills at the North Florida Fair in Tallahassee, competing in Agricultural Judging events that tested their knowledge of forages, livestock, and poultry anatomy identification. The club brought home several team honors across age divisions. In the Senior division, Cason, Landon, Chloe, and Sophia earned third place. The Intermediate division saw two teams place: Sarah Jane, Makayla, Aubrianne, and Beau took third, while Tate, Ashlynn, Maddox, and Abigail placed fourth. In the Junior division, Roan, Hannah, Ashlyn, and Cara also earned a third-place finish. Pictured above are the competitors with their awards. [CONTRIBUTED]

