Thu. Nov 20th, 2025
Announcements Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Washington County 4-H Livestock Club competes at North Florida Fair

By Staff Report Nov 20, 2025 0 Comments

Washington County 4-H Livestock Club members recently showcased their skills at the North Florida Fair in Tallahassee, competing in Agricultural Judging events that tested their knowledge of forages, livestock, and poultry anatomy identification. The club brought home several team honors across age divisions. In the Senior division, Cason, Landon, Chloe, and Sophia earned third place. The Intermediate division saw two teams place: Sarah Jane, Makayla, Aubrianne, and Beau took third, while Tate, Ashlynn, Maddox, and Abigail placed fourth. In the Junior division, Roan, Hannah, Ashlyn, and Cara also earned a third-place finish. Pictured above are the competitors with their awards. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Ag Judging #Livestock Club #North Florida Fair #UF/IFAS Extension #Washington County 4-H Club

By Staff Report

Related Post

Staff Report State News Top Stories

Local water regulation targeted

Staff Report Nov 20, 2025
Local News News Top Stories

Bonifay man killed in motorcycle crash in Washington County

Staff Report Nov 20, 2025
Announcements Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Caryville Town Council discusses upcoming events, grant applications

AMBER PATINO Nov 19, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Washington County 4-H Livestock Club competes at North Florida Fair

Local News News Top Stories

Bonifay man killed in motorcycle crash in Washington County

Announcements Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Caryville Town Council discusses upcoming events, grant applications

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

NFCH welcomes Kimberly Crane to Wound Healing Institute

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Toy Drive for Fosters and Motorcycle Ride set for December 6