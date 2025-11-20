Local water regulation targeted

A House Republican has filed a proposal that would strip local governments of the authority to regulate water quality, water quantity, pollution control and wetlands, shifting full regulatory power to the state.

Rep. Randy Maggard, R-Dade City, filed the bill (HB 479) for the 2026 legislative session, which begins in January. The measure would also authorize the state chief financial officer to withhold funding from counties or municipalities that violate the preemption.

Maggard sponsored a similar proposal in 2023, but it drew heavy opposition from conservation groups and failed to advance. Environmental organizations argued at the time that local governments play an essential role in protecting waterways and responding to community-specific issues.

The new bill revives the debate over how much authority local officials should have in managing their natural resources — and whether statewide oversight provides stronger uniformity or weaker protections.