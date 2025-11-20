Thu. Nov 20th, 2025
Staff Report State News Top Stories

Local water regulation targeted

By Staff Report Nov 20, 2025 0 Comments

A House Republican has filed a proposal that would strip local governments of the authority to regulate water quality, water quantity, pollution control and wetlands, shifting full regulatory power to the state.

Rep. Randy Maggard, R-Dade City, filed the bill (HB 479) for the 2026 legislative session, which begins in January. The measure would also authorize the state chief financial officer to withhold funding from counties or municipalities that violate the preemption.

Maggard sponsored a similar proposal in 2023, but it drew heavy opposition from conservation groups and failed to advance. Environmental organizations argued at the time that local governments play an essential role in protecting waterways and responding to community-specific issues.

The new bill revives the debate over how much authority local officials should have in managing their natural resources — and whether statewide oversight provides stronger uniformity or weaker protections.

#bill #natural resources #pollution #quality #quantity #water management #wetlands

By Staff Report

Related Post

Announcements Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Washington County 4-H Livestock Club competes at North Florida Fair

Staff Report Nov 20, 2025
Local News News Top Stories

Bonifay man killed in motorcycle crash in Washington County

Staff Report Nov 20, 2025
Announcements Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Caryville Town Council discusses upcoming events, grant applications

AMBER PATINO Nov 19, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Washington County 4-H Livestock Club competes at North Florida Fair

Local News News Top Stories

Bonifay man killed in motorcycle crash in Washington County

Announcements Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Caryville Town Council discusses upcoming events, grant applications

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

NFCH welcomes Kimberly Crane to Wound Healing Institute

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Toy Drive for Fosters and Motorcycle Ride set for December 6