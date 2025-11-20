City of Vernon approves septage receiving station, acts on employee complaints

The Vernon City Council met Monday, November 17, to discuss updates on the recreation center repairs, employee complaints, and a community discussion of the proposed septage receiving station project. An additional special meeting was held Wednesday, November 19 to further address the submitted complaints after an initial review.

During the November 17 regular meeting, Recreation Director Nikki Gothard reported that interior work at the recreation center, including the walkway, ceiling, and Jacket decal repainting, should be completed within the week. The flooring contractor, T & E Construction, expects to finish resurfacing by the end of Thanksgiving week, keeping the basketball season on schedule. Gothard continued, stating some roof repair quotes have already been received, with additional quotes expected soon.

Additionally, a community discussion was held during the meeting on the proposed septage receiving station to be added to the existing wastewater treatment plant at 3371 Sasser Avenue, with access via Dawkins Street. Washington County planner Dawn McDonald provided review notes for the minor development application, and Dale Long, senior project engineer with Municipal Engineering Services and representative for the project, assisted in answering questions from those present at the meeting. Community members raised concerns about notification procedures, potential revenue impacts, and possible spills or odors. Following discussion between council and the community, the council moved to approve the septage receiving station.

Prior to the community discussion, City Clerk Candice Hodges presented the council with two handwritten complaints submitted by two city employees regarding Public Works Director Chad Taylor. Hodges summarized the complaints, which allege that Taylor and the two employees were in a verbal altercation at City Hall that continued to Dawkins Street and later on Armstrong Street as well.

The complaints allege that the altercation started in the City Hall building and continued once the employees left the building with Taylor following after them. Reportedly, another verbal altercation between Taylor and the employees occurred while they were traveling in separate vehicles back to the plant. At the 4 way stop at Dawkins Street and McFatter Avenue, the complaints allege that Taylor turned around in a nearby parking lot, almost hit another car, locked his brakes up next to the employee’s vehicle, and continued the verbal altercation.

Additionally, the reports state that Taylor continued to “drive off, driving crazy in the work truck” when the employees went to the plant to discuss next steps. When the employees left the plant, they encountered Taylor again on Armstrong Street, where it is alleged Taylor “locked up his brakes again, and said…that he was calling [employee’s name] out at the City Hall to fight”.

During the meeting, Taylor was able to read through the full complaints. He stated that he did not confront the employees twice, just one time, and presented his perspective of events.

“I think it’s kind of us trying to get to know each other and work a little bit,” said Taylor. “I’ve told y’all my version, and that’s their version.”

Taylor maintained that he only approached the employees once on Armstrong Street.

On November 19, the council held a special meeting to discuss the submitted complaints and Taylor’s rebuttal. One employee present at the meeting confirmed his written complaint, and stated he was unable to work with Taylor, citing safety concerns. The other employee, although not present at the meeting, confirmed his statement to President Becky Baxley. Baxley expressed that this employee also cited safety concerns, specifically noting that if Taylor remained employed with the city, the employee would submit their resignation.

Public Works Director Chad Taylor was invited to attend the November 19 meeting, but was not present. Following some brief discussion, the council moved to terminate Taylor effective immediately.

No plans to fill the position have been set as of the writing of this article.

Vernon City Council is scheduled to meet again for a regularly scheduled workshop on Monday, December 1 at 5:30 p.m.