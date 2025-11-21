Local seniors enjoy Friendsgiving meal hosted by WCCOA

The Washington County Council on Aging (WCCOA) welcomed more than 50 local seniors for a Friendsgiving luncheon on Friday, November 21, creating an afternoon of fellowship, celebration, and community connection. The event was held under the pavilion at the Council on Aging campus and featured a traditional Thanksgiving meal, desserts, raffle prizes, and time spent together with friends who have become family. WCCOA extended special appreciation to Sunshine Spears and the team from Emerald Coast Hospice for providing pies, raffle prizes, and helping serve lunch. The afternoon also included support from Leandrea Garrett with CenterWell Home Health, who spent the day serving and visiting with guests.

“We are grateful beyond words for the generosity of our partners,” said Kristin Martin, Executive Director of the Washington County Council on Aging. “Their presence and support helped make this Friendsgiving celebration meaningful and memorable for everyone who attended.”

Martin added, “It is a joy to serve this community, and I am thankful for each senior who allows us to welcome them into WCCOA and us into their homes. It is an honor that we do not take lightly. We are grateful for our village.”

For more information about services, programs, volunteer opportunities, or upcoming events, community members can contact the Washington County Council on Aging at (850) 638-6216 or visit the center at 1348 South Boulevard in Chipley.

Staff and volunteers from WCCOA, Emerald Coast Hospice, and CenterWell Home Health stepped in to serve up plates to the seniors. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Emerald Coast Hospice contributed raffle prizes for the event. Pictured left to right are Kelly Deese, Manager of Volunteer Services for Emerald Coast Hospice; raffle winners Karen Rhynes and Anita Clark; WCCOA Executive Director Kristin Martin; and Sunshine Spears, RN, Market Manager for Emerald Coast Hospice. [CONTRIBUTED]

Attendees enjoy games and fellowship during the event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]