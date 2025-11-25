Tue. Nov 25th, 2025
Grayson Commander named to “The 87” by Troy University

By Staff Report Nov 25, 2025 0 Comments

Grayson Commander of Chipley, FL, has been selected by Troy University as a member of “The 87”.

The 87, formerly Who’s Who, recognizes juniors, seniors and graduate students who have excelled in campus leadership and in their academic area. Selections are made based on academic standing, community service, leadership ability and potential for continued success.

This year’s recipients were honored by TROY Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., and First Lady of TROY Janice Hawkins during a reception on Nov. 20 at the Chancellor’s residence on the Troy Campus.

