Tue. Dec 2nd, 2025
Chipley welcomes Christmas with 2nd annual tree lighting ceremony

By Ali Moreland Dec 1, 2025 0 Comments
Chipley community members gather around the now-lit Christmas tree for a time of holiday fellowship following the lighting ceremony. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

The City of Chipley welcomed the holiday season with its second annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday, November 30. A hot chocolate and coffee bar, complete with a variety of festive toppings, welcomed participants to the city parking lot on the corner of SR90 and SR77, where city officials and community members met together to celebrate the quickly approaching holiday season.

Chipley Mayor Tracy Andrews welcomed the eager crowd, describing the tree as a, “shining symbol of the warmth we extend to one another, the compassion that guides us, and the unity that strengthens us.” Chipley City Councilman Leonard Blount led a prayer of blessing over the city and its communities. Washington County Board of County Commissioners Chairman David Pettis followed with remarks, thanking everyone involved in the successful evening. After a Christmas song led by community member Jiranda White, Chipley Public Works lit the tree, sparking cheers from the crowd as families gathered around to take photos and enjoy each other’s company.

A glimpse of the Chipley Christmas tree, sponsored by Liberty Partners of Tallahassee, LCC, and decorated by Kirby Holt of Blossoms in Chipley, seconds before and after being lit up by Chipley Public Works. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

By Ali Moreland

