WCPL Angel Tree gifts needed by December 10

By Ali Moreland Dec 3, 2025 0 Comments
The WCPL Angel Tree is located inside the main library area near the front desk.

The Washington County Public Library (WCPL) in Chipley is helping bring joy to children in the community through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree program is a holiday gift assistance program that connects donors with children in need to provide gifts like clothes, toys, books, and other “wish list” items. Donors can select a tag off an Angel Tree and shop for the items indicated on the list, with details like age, clothing sizes, and specific interests added. 

Staff at the Chipley branch, located at 1444 Jackson Avenue, noted that each tag represents a local Washington County child, with boys and girls ages ranging from 2 to 11 still waiting to be picked off the tree.

Those interested in becoming an Angel Tree donor can stop by the library to select an Angel Tree tag and return the new, unwrapped gifts with corresponding tag by December 10th. Gifts can be dropped off during library hours, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Through this program, neighbors can brighten the holidays for local children and share in the joy of giving.

