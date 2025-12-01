Vernon announces passing of Mayor Gary Owens

City of Vernon Mayor Gary Owens passed away on Friday, November 28. Owens was most recently elected in 2021, according to the City, in addition to prior terms.

“Mr. Gary will be greatly missed,” said City Clerk Candice Hodges. “I could always call on him for concerns in the City and he would try his best to find an answer. His heart was for the Lord, his family, and his community, and he wanted to make it a great place to live. The council and the citizens lost a great man and his memory will live on in the things he did for the community.”

With the December 1 workshop canceled, the next Vernon City Council meeting will be held on December 22. Any citizens interested in serving on the council in an appointed position until the March election should attend the meeting.

Mayor Owens will be remembered for his dedicated service to the City of Vernon.