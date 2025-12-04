Chipley stars set to blossom in 2026 Rose Parade

Chipley High School junior Addison Heming rehearses on trombone as she prepares for her upcoming performance with the prestigious Bands of America Honor Band in the 2026 Rose Parade.

Two Chipley High School students will start the new year thousands of miles from home on one of the nation’s largest stages. Juniors Addison Heming and senior Audrey Stephens have been selected to perform with the Bands of America Honor Band during the 2026 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

The honor places the pair among more than 250 top student musicians and performers from across the country chosen for the elite ensemble.

Heming, a trombone player, and Stephens, a member of Chipley’s color guard, will travel to California for a 10-day experience that includes intensive rehearsals, performances, and special events.

Chipley High School senior Audrey Stephens practices a color guard routine ahead of her selection to perform with the Bands of America Honor Band during the 2026 Rose Parade in Pasadena.

“It’s a week-long camp where we learn the drill, rehearse the music, and really prepare for the parade,” Heming explained. “We’ll get to perform at Band Fest, march in the Rose Parade, and even visit Disneyland. It’s an incredible opportunity.”

Both students described their selection as deeply meaningful.

“This group is the highest honor I could imagine,” Heming said. “We’re not just playing in a concert—we’re marching in a national event. It feels amazing to be a part of something this big.”

Chipley High School band director Shad Steptoe said the accomplishment reflects the students’ dedication and willingness to challenge themselves.

“For them to step out of their comfort zone and pursue something at this level speaks volumes about their commitment,” Steptoe said. “I’m extremely proud of both of them.”

Steptoe added that their achievement also highlights the talent found in smaller communities.

“For two students from our small town to be chosen to perform across the country shows just how much potential exists here,” he said. “It sends a strong message that great things can come from places like Chipley.”

Heming and Stephens will take the national stage when the 2026 Rose Parade airs on January 1.