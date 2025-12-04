Mongoven Building phase II updates

Photos of the continuing Phase II of the Mongoven building project, focusing on structural stabilization, from the City of Chipley. [CONTRIBUTED]

The City of Chipley is continuing its progress on the transformation of the historic Mongoven Building site which is a project funded through a Hometown Revitalization Grant (Project No. M0041). The long-vacant structure is steadily moving toward its new purpose as a public green space designed for community gathering, recreation, and community activity in the downtown Chipley area.

The project is still in Phase II, focused on structural stabilization, following demolition in 2024 and concrete bond beam work done in May 2025. Subcontractor Metal Fabrication and Sales of Tallahassee has completed restoration work on the building’s window and door frames, and they finished welding repairs on the original 12-inch cast-iron column base, which ensures the building’s remaining structural elements can be safely preserved. On the west side of the site, subcontractor Gaskin has formed new 7-by-7-foot tree well sections, setting the stage for future landscaping that will contribute shade and visual appeal to the green space.

Planning continues for Phase III, which is expected to bring aesthetic improvements with the possibility of adding public restrooms.