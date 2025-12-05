Fri. Dec 5th, 2025
Seventh annual “Adopt A Grandparent” holiday gift drive supporting local seniors

By Ali Moreland Dec 5, 2025 0 Comments

Community members are invited to “Adopt A Grandparent” with sisters Jessi Green and Brittany Stufflestreet, for their seventh year of providing holiday gifts to residents in local assisted living facilities.

Those interested can sponsor a “grandparent” for $25 or by donating items like blankets, hats and gloves, puzzles and coloring books, personal care products, and gift sets. Donations can be dropped off at Chipley Nutrition Bar, located at 709 7th Street #4 in Chipley; Downhome Dental Center, 699 2nd Street in Chipley; or the Washington County News & Holmes County Advertiser office at 1367 B South Railroad Avenue in Chipley. Collections will continue through December 20, with the goal of serving elderly residents across Washington and Holmes counties.

Businesses interested in becoming drop-off locations, or anyone seeking additional information or a copy of the current wishlist of specific needs, can contact adoptagrandp@gmail.com.

By Ali Moreland

