CHS Athletics hosts 2025 Signing Day for senior athletes

All three athletes that signed with colleges during the December 3 Chipley High School Athletics 2025 Signing Day event share a smile, with a side of pizza and cake, after the signing ceremony. Pictured left to right are Brantley Kirkland, Ty Gray, and Malik Henderson. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Malik Henderson, (pictured center with a JSU hat) smiles with his parents (NAMES), and other supporting family and friends after he signed his letter of intent to play for Jacksonville State University (JSU) in Alabama for football on Wednesday, December 3. Before he signed his letter of intent, Henderson thanked God for his ability to play for four years, his parents and family for their countless hours of support, and the coaching staff and teammates for, “just every day, helping me to get better and point out the little things I can work on.” Henderson plans to major in Athletic Training with a minor in Exercise Science, and said he is excited to play in the next football season. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]

Ty Gray (center), smiles with his parents, Aaron and Amanda Gray, after signing to play for Gulf Coast State College (GCSC) in Florida for baseball on Wednesday, December 3. Before signing with GCSC, Gray expressed his gratitude for his parents, sister, Taylor, and his coaches, and said he would not be where he is today without his faith in Jesus Christ. At GCSC, Gray plans to major in Business, and said he is “excited to get playing this year and ready for the first year of college.” [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]

Brantley Kirkland poses for a solo photo after signing to play baseball with Gulf Coast State College (GCSC) in Florida on Wednesday, December 3. Prior to signing, Kirkland sat with his parents, Ray and Felicia Kirkland, and siblings, Carter and Alyssa, and thanked God for His blessings, his parents for their efforts travelling and getting equipment, and his coaches and teammates for “pushing me, and just keeping it fun.” Kirkland plans to major in Exercise Physiology and expressed his excitement for the upcoming baseball season with CHS. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]