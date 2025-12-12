Traffic stop leads to discovery of narcotics

On Thursday December 11, a Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a traffic infraction during routine patrol in Vernon, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Tyler Grissett of Panama City, and the passenger, 26-year-old Robert Lamarche of Panama City, were contacted during the stop.

While conducting a probable cause search of the vehicle, the deputy observed suspicious behavior between the two individuals near the rear of the patrol vehicle. For safety reasons, both subjects were temporarily detained. A search of the area where the individuals had been standing resulted in the discovery of a plastic baggie containing a green, leafy substance later confirmed to be marijuana. The passenger then informed the deputy that additional items were located inside the vehicle. The deputy continued the search and located more marijuana along with methamphetamine.

Tyler Grissett was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana Less Than 20 Grams and Attempt to Destroy/Conceal/Alter Evidence. Robert Lamarche was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana Less Than 20 Grams, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Attempt to Destroy/Conceal/Alter Evidence.

Both Grissett and Lamarche were transported to the Washington County Jail.