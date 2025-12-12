Chipley alum earns HBCU All-American honor 

The HBCU College Football All-American Team was released on Wednesday, and a Chipley Tiger alum joins the 2025 list.

This team highlights talent across the HBCU and college football scene.

Competing at Alabama State in the Hornet football program, Ta’shaun Sims grabbed his first HBCU All-American superlative as a sophomore safety.

Sims leads the Southwestern Athletic Conference and is tied for second with five interceptions for the 2025 season. He also managed two touchdowns as a safety this year.

Defensively, Sims recorded 22 solo tackles and 14 assists for 36 to the season and one sack for four yards lost. Alongside those five interceptions were nine pass break-ups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

And it’s no surprise Sims receives this accolade, as his talents were seen at Chipley long before he played college ball.

He was in the Tiger class of 2024 as an all-around star for Chipley High School.

In Sims’ junior year, he helped the Tigers advance to the second round of playoffs and led them to an 11-1 season. They went to the second round of playoffs yet again in his senior season.

He signed his commitment to Alabama State in December of 2023 and hit the grass running in the fall of 2024 in his true freshman year.

The Hornets wrapped up their season on November 27 to go 10-2 as Sims was selected for SWAC’s 1st Team All-Conference.