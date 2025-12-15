Santa spreads holiday cheer in Caryville

Two-year-old twins Maggie and Sarah sit with Santa as his helper picks out their presents. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Santa brought holiday cheer to Caryville Town Hall on Saturday, December 13, making a special toy delivery during the town’s community‑wide Christmas Party. Children enjoyed visiting with Santa, unwrapping gifts, and savoring seasonal treats such as hot cocoa, apple cider, and Christmas cookies. Every child received a present from Santa, while larger prizes were raffled off to a few lucky winners, adding extra excitement to the celebration.