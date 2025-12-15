Santa spreads holiday cheer in Caryville

Two-year-old twins Maggie and Sarah sit with Santa as his helper picks out their presents. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Santa brought holiday cheer to Caryville Town Hall on Saturday, December 13, making a special toy delivery during the town’s community‑wide Christmas Party. Children enjoyed visiting with Santa, unwrapping gifts, and savoring seasonal treats such as hot cocoa, apple cider, and Christmas cookies. Every child received a present from Santa, while larger prizes were raffled off to a few lucky winners, adding extra excitement to the celebration.

Children were lined up to greet Santa as he made his way into the town hall. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Over 125 toys were donated by the community to be given out to local children, as can be seen pictured. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Children unwrap their gifts from Santa during the event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]